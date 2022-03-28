Chicago—Emotionally, he would never have experienced a moment like this.

Kansas senior guard Ochai Agbaji is the Big 12 Conference Player of the Year, an All-American, and he didn’t. Redshirt sophistication forward Jalen Wilson might one day play professionally in the NBA with Agazi, and he didn’t. Super-senior guard Remy Martin can be attributed to his NCAA Tournament performance against the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight as the reason for being in this spot as well, and he did not.

As Wilson explained on Saturday, the close of the last four served as serious inspiration for all the Jayhawks. As Martin explained minutes later, these stages are the ones they try to play on.

And on Sunday, he helped Kansas (32-6) to a 76-50 win against Miami (26-11).