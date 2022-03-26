Kansas basketball holds off Providence, advances to Elite Eight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The University of Kansas men’s basketball team edged Providence University to advance to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

KU guard Remy Martin, who played off the bench, led the Jayhawks with 23 points.

At the start of the matchup, Martin led the team, scoring 13 of the Jayhawks’ opening points.

Forward Jalen Wilson was the second leading scorer in the game with 16 points.

The Jayhawks dominated the defense in the first half, keeping the Friars on just 17 points and posting seven blocks as a team.

Ochai Agbaji and Mitch Lightfoot, both Kansas City natives, combined for nine blocks in the game.

Ku went 28-17 ahead at halftime.

In the second half, Friars, led by guard Al Durham, charged back to put the game within reach, ending with 21 points.