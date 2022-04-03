Kansas Basketball Is Heading To The National Championship On Mission

NEW ORLEANS – Villanova Before jogging on a basketball court housed inside a football stadium, the Wildcats gather in a tunnel outside their makeshift locker room. Stopped by the security guards, they barged in and started shouting. let’s f—— go, we know what it is, Is, be together, Believe, They folded and turned out, together, hearts full of determination and determination, ready to seize a game few thought they had a chance of winning.

Had it been an underdog sports movie, this scene would have made for a good open or climax. But it was not an underdog sports film. It was Kansas, mighty Kansas, a deeper team with more experience, more NBA prospects, better stats—a higher average of almost everything; Points, Rebound, Block, Steal, Assist – and,…