Kansas basketball passes Kentucky’s all-time win mark in Sweet 16 win

CHICAGO — Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self again downplayed the importance of this week that the Jayhawks are passing the Kentucky Wildcats for a lead in a potentially all-time victory.

Days before Kansas took on Providence in Sweet 16, Self said it would mean the Jayhawks — then tied with Kentucky in that victory mark — topped the Friars. That would be great, he allowed, and something they could potentially use in recruiting, but ultimately not something that is a driving force as to why Kansas wants to survive its season. They wanted to win, as it would put them in the Elite Eight.

Despite the importance, on Friday the Jayhawks ensured that both abilities would be fulfilled.

Kansas topped Providence in a 66-61 win that…