Kansas basketball proves its worth on its way to Final Four

Chicago – The lifetime of a top seed follows the same basic path: Everyone’s a heavy favorite until one goes down. When that first domino falls, suddenly, no one is safe. And in a single-elimination tournament like this, each shaky moment from one top dog reinforces that the next may be someone else. Suddenly, everyone is vulnerable, and Baylor, Gonzaga and Arizona all hit that wall this March.

The Kansas Jayhawks, the last No. 1 standing, went into Sunday’s halftime pursuit, trailing No. 10 seed Miami by six in the Elite Eight. You can’t help but wonder. “I’ve thought it all [the Final Four] There was a possibility,” said Kansas coach Bill Self. “But I also thought that the margin for error was not where we could get …