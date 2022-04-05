Kansas beat North Carolina to earn its fourth NCAA men’s basketball championship

But it was far from a sure victory for the No. 1 seed against the No. 8 seed. Kansas jumped to a sharp 7–0 lead to start the game, but North Carolina soon settled, running 16–0 late in the half.

Kansas was 16 points behind UNC in the first half and 15 points down at halftime. According to the NCAA, the return of 16 points is the biggest comeback in title game history. Additionally, according to the NCAA, the previous record for pulling off the largest halftime deficit in a men’s title game by Kentucky was 10 against Utah in 1998.

The Jayhawks came out firing after half, eventually erasing the Tar Heels’ lead in less than 11 minutes. With 3 minutes to go, the game was tied 65-65 and the game was followed by a back-and-forth battle.

Kansas soon took a 3 point lead late and turned the ball…