Kansas beats Miami to enter Final Four for 16th time

Kansas guard Remy Martin celebrates during the second half of the Jayhawks’ 76-50 win over Miami at the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Chicago on Sunday. Kansas went on to face Villanova in the Final Four. Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

CHICAGO – Ochai Agbaji was in the whole court. David McCormack dominated from inside, and Christian Braun connected deep.

With a stunning finish, Kansas advanced to the Final Four.

Aghazi, McCormack and Brawn carried the top-seeded Jayhawks into a stunning second half in a 76-50 win over Miami on Sunday, sending one of college basketball’s top events to the national semifinals for the 16th time.

“That’s about as well as we can play the second half,” coach Bill Self said. “These guys earned it.”

He certainly did.

