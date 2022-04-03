Kansas beats Villanova to reach NCAA Finals

“We always had an answer,” Braun said.

It was hard to imagine a worse start for Villanova.

Kansas scored the first 10 points, Villanova swung the ball over four consecutive possessions and Agaji was on fire, his first four shots, all 3-pointers. When Aghazi sliced ​​through the Villanova defense and delivered McCormack for a rim-rattling dunk, Kansas took a 26–11 lead a little more than 10 minutes into the game, giving Villanova a timeout.

Coach Jay Wright said, “He was effective from the inside with his size, as he got us out early on Agaji’s 3 and we weren’t able to help him in the post.” priority. “It could become a problem for us.”

That the beginning will play like this…