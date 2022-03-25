Kansas City Chiefs add a WR, sign Marquez Valdes-Scantling to three-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs added a veteran wide receiver to their roster on Thursday, a day after star wide receiver Tyrek Hill was traded.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has signed a contract with the Chiefs, the team announced. Terms were not disclosed, but a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that it’s a three-year, $30 million deal worth up to $36 million.

With this move, Valdes-Scantling moves from MVP in the NFL’s Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a former MVP in Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

2 related

On Wednesday, the Chiefs replaced Hill for the Miami Dolphins for a five draft pick.

For the Packers, it’s another wide receiver who will have to switch squads after star wide receiver Davante Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders last week.

The fast Valdes-Scantling average has been…