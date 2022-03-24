Kansas City Chiefs Signs Marquez Valdes-Scantling from Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Big-play receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling is trading Aaron Rodgers for Patrick Mahomes. And the Kansas City chiefs are trading Tyrek Hill for Valdes-Scantling.

According to a source, Valdes-Scantling is signing a free-agent contract with the chiefs. That means major receiver shakeups for the two best teams in the NFL. The Packers traded All-Pro DeVante Adams to the Raiders and lost to Valdes-Scantling. And the Chiefs traded All-Pro Hill for Miami and replaced him with Valdes-Scantling.

It is a three-year deal worth at least $30 million and up to $36 million. Annual incentives are based on the catch: $500,000 for 60, $1 million for $70, $1.5 million for 80, and $2 million for 90.

The Packers were trying to keep up with Valdes-Scantling, but the price…