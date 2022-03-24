Kansas City Chiefs Tyreek Hill

It seems like tyrek hillDays can be counted as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, both the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are engaged in contract negotiations with the Chiefs regarding the star wide receiver.

The Jets and Dolphins are the two teams now vying for Tyrek Hill, who are expected to receive a massive contract extension from the team that trades for him, according to sources. https://t.co/3R1OzqUEfV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) 23 March 2022

Schaffter noted that if Hill is settled, the acquiring team is expected to sign a massive contract extension.

Hill, 28, had a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season.

The Chiefs added to their wide receiver depth last week, signing the former Pittsburgh Steelers…