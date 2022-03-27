Kansas coach Bill Self hopes to avoid another Elite Eight exit in NCAA men’s basketball tournament

CHICAGO — Kansas coach Bill Self knows that for all of what he’s accomplished in his Hall of Fame career, the Elite Eight hasn’t often been his shining moment.

“We are 3-7 in our careers in the elite eight games,” Self said on Saturday. “So that’s not good enough.”

Self, who is 3-5 in the Elite Eight games in Kansas after defeats in Illinois and Tulsa, understands the importance of improving points on Sunday when her top-seeded Jayhawks compete in the Elite Eight matchup at the United Center for No. 10 seed Miami. encounter. But their struggle to move past the regional finals has added perspective to the difficulty facing the teams.

Self said, “Not winning is the hardest game in a tournament.” “You can talk about the first round, whatever you can talk about, it’s the hardest game. National championship finals, at least you…