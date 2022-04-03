Kansas cruises to 81-65 win over Villanova in last four

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Ochai Agaji followed a celebratory stream of Kansas players in the Final Four with the words “One more!” echoes to the tunnel of the Superdome and to the door of their locker room.

Another game awaits, which is the biggest match of his career.

The Jayhawks returned to the national championship on Saturday night with a shooting performance that will go down in history. David McCormack pitched his way to 25 points, Ochai Agbaji hit six 3-pointers and was 21, and the only No. 1 seed to reach the national semi-final came home before a huge crowd with an 81–65 victory over Villanova. Packed up. The New Orleans Saints kept almost everyone away a year after the pandemic.

“That’s everyone’s attitude – even after that…