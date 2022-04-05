Kansas Jayhawks are the new men’s NCAA basketball champions: NPR

The Kansas Jayhawks had the biggest comeback in national championship history. They defeated the University of North Carolina 72–69.

A Martinez, host:

You can call this season’s Kansas Jayhawks the ultimate comeback kids after their 72-69 win over the North Carolina Tar Heels in last night’s NCAA Basketball Championship game. From New Orleans, Greg Ecklin tells us why.

GREG ECHLIN, BYLINE: It was a matchup of two teams rich in college basketball history and in a setting that felt normal again. The pandemic wiped out the tournament two years ago, and last year’s championship was in a bubble in the state of Indiana. Buzz was back. After nearly 16 points behind in the first half, the Jayhawks made a comeback in the second half…