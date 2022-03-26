Kansas Jayhawks lean on defense, bounce Providence Friars in Sweet 16 of NCAA tournament

CHICAGO — As Kansas prepared to face Providence in Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, Jayhawks coach Bill Self reluctantly acknowledged his team’s improvement on the defense.

“I’m not worried about it at all yet because we haven’t been good consistently,” Self said on Thursday. “But I think those who follow us will say that we have been a different team defensively in the last month.”

The Jayhawks struggled to hold opponents in losses in January and February, giving Kentucky and Baylor 80 points, Texas 79 and Texas Tech 75. But KU had given up since their 74-64 loss to TCU on March 1, averaging 64.1 points during their seven-game win on Friday night.

Self was a bit giddy after Kansas’ defense propelled United to a 66-61 win over Providence…