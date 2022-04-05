Kansas Jayhawks return in second half that stuns UNC for Basketball National Championship

NEW ORLEANS — Mario Chalmers tried not to spin as he sat a few rows behind a Kansas bench at the Kaiser Superdome on Monday night.

The program he led for the 2008 Basketball National Championships entered halftime with a 15-point deficit. Chalmers, the hero of the team that hit a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime in the win against Memphis, hoped the Jayhawks would remember what was still possible.

“I just thought, ‘Keep believing,'” Chalmers said after Kansas’ 72-69 win over North Carolina. “same thing coach [Bill] himself told us [in 2008] Had to believe. And I knew they would be able to pull it out in the end.”

The line between the joy of a hard victory and the pain of an almost is thin. The self, who won his second national title on Monday,…