Kansas Jayhawks Secure Place in Men’s Basketball National Finals, Eliminate Villanova Wildcats

NEW ORLEANS — Two years later, Bill Self still wonders how his Kansas team would have ended a season that ended without the NCAA tournament due to COVID-19.

Those 2019-20 Jayhawks finished 28-3 and won their last 16 games of the regular season before the NCAA Tournament was canceled for the first time in the sport’s history. Self recalled that team after Saturday night’s 81-65 win over Villanova in the Final Four at the Superdome and said the Jayhawks would play the national title game for them as well.

“I think it has added value to me and the players because there are no guarantees in this tournament,” Self said on Saturday. “At times, the favorites don’t win, obviously. But in [2019-20]We had a team well equipped to score a run. we were…