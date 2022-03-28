Kansas rallies in the second half to crush Miami

Kansas City, Mo. – The University of Kansas men’s basketball team’s national title quest will continue when the team beat Miami on Sunday to rally in the second half.

KU, who went to halftime six, is entering the last four for the first time since 2018.

In the first half, the Jayhawks struggled to shoot from the arc, leading 0-5. The team also struggled at the free throw line and scored only three runs in nine attempts.

Miami guard Kameron McGusty scored 14 runs in the first half to keep the Jayhawks on their toes. He finished the day with 18 points.

Coming out of halftime, Keu scored 18-5 in the first six minutes of the second half, led by forward David McCormack.

Ochai Agbaji, a Kansas City-area native and Oak Park High School graduate, led the Jayhawks with scoring…