Kansas return win over UNC’s most-watched men’s NCAA Tournament title game on cable TV

NEW YORK – Kansas’ return to North Carolina to win the NCAA Basketball Championship was the most-watched men’s title game on cable television.

The Jayhawks’ 72–69 win averaged 18.1 million viewers on TBS, TNT, and truTV. That’s a 4% increase from last year’s number of title games between Baylor and Gonzaga on CBS. It was the third time the championship game was on the Turner Network, but the first time since 2018. They were supposed to be the final of 2020, but the tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The entire tournament on CBS and Turner averaged 10.7 million viewers, a 13% increase from the previous year.

Kansas’ 16-point rally, the biggest comeback in championship game history, was also the third most-watched college basketball game in cable TV history.