Kansas-UNC game is the most-watched NCAA basketball final in cable TV history

An average of 18.1 million people watched the Kansas Jayhawks’ thrilling comeback win against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday, making it the most-watched NCAA men’s basketball championship game ever to be broadcast on cable television, Turner Sports announced Tuesday. The key is not visible on network TV despite last year’s broadcast.

Remy Martin of Kansas, center, celebrates with teammates after their win against North Carolina , [+] College basketball game at the finals of the men’s Final Four NCAA Tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022 in New Orleans. The Associated Press

