Kansas-UNC game is the most-watched NCAA basketball final in cable TV history

Kansas-UNC game is the most-watched NCAA basketball final in cable TV history

Top Line

An average of 18.1 million people watched the Kansas Jayhawks’ thrilling comeback win against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Monday, making it the most-watched NCAA men’s basketball championship game ever to be broadcast on cable television, Turner Sports announced Tuesday. The key is not visible on network TV despite last year’s broadcast.

important facts

Viewers for the simulcast men’s title game on Turner’s cable channels TBS, TNT and TruTV were up 4% from last year’s Gonzaga/Baylor matchup.


Read Full News