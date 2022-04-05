Kansas uses its historic rally to claim fourth men’s NCAA basketball title

The Kansas Jayhawks rallied behind the University of North Carolina on Monday to claim the biggest comeback in national championship history Men’s NCAA Championships,

last permanent one-seed The Jayhawks went back 15 to rally for a 72–69 victory over the Tar Heels in a tight game between the two historic events. It was the fourth NCAA title for the Kansas men’s team.

It was the biggest comeback in national championship history, surpassing the 1963 title game, when Loyola defeated Cincinnati on the buzzer to overcome a 15-point deficit, 60–58.

“Tonight we clearly did the first half,” said KU coach Bill Self, who won his second championship. “But the kids competed.”

The Tar Heels led 40-25 at the start…