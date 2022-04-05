Kansas v North Carolina final score, result: Jayhawks win fourth national championship behind record return

Kansas won its fourth NCAA men’s basketball national championship Monday night, with a 72-69 comeback victory over North Carolina in New Orleans.

The win was very different from Kansas’ Final Four matchup against Villanova, which was a wire-to-wire victory. The Kansas half-down went 40-25 and then came back in the second half to dismiss North Carolina by 18 points. The return of 15 points is the biggest comeback in the history of the championship.

A timely basket by Remy Martin and David McCormack helped the Jayhawks rally to power against the Tar Heels team which was trapped in the second half. Christian Braun was a driving force in the comeback as well.

UNC’s Caleb Love and Armando Bacot were playing on bad ankles for a good portion of the game. Bacot injured his ankle further down the stretch…