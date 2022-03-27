Kansas vs. Miami prediction, odds: 2022 NCAA Tournament picks, March Madness Elite Eight bets from top model

The Elite Eight matchup of the 2022 NCAA Tournament features the No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-10) and No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks (31-6), who will clash at the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon. Kansas is red-hot, registering eight straight victories, including a 66-61 win over Providence on Friday. The Jayhawks have reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018. Miami has won three games in a row, topping Iowa State in the Sweet 16. This will be the Hurricanes’ first Elite Eight appearance in the program’s history.

