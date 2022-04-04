Kansas vs. North Carolina Odds: 2022 National Championship Game Picks, March Madness Predictions By Top Model

The top seeded Kansas Jayhawks and No. 8 seed North Carolina Tar Heels clashed on Monday night in the 2022 NCAA Tournament championship game. Kansas (33-6) last won the national title in 2008 when the Jayhawks defeated Memphis to capture their third championship in school history. UNC (29-9) won the national championship in 2017 when the Tar Heels defeated Gonzaga. UNC is looking for its seventh national title, while Kansas is looking for its fourth.

