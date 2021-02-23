Kansas vs Texas prediction, college basketball game preview

Kansas Jayhawks vs. Texas Longhorns Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview.

Kansas vs Texas Broadcasting

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Location: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Network: ESPN

Kansas (17-7) vs. Texas (13-6) Game Preview

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas is all we know and love there.

Oh sure, it was fun dodging Iowa State and Kansas State, but by Texas Tech getting it five straight wins and six of the last seven gave at least attendance that everything is back on track.

Okay, so the shooting isn’t happening and it’s going to win over a team like Texas to really make it look like the Jayhawks are on the verge of becoming a real threat to do anything worthwhile, but at least the speed is .

It is still the best rebounding team in the Big 12, the offense is rolling the ball incredibly well, and…

Why would texas win

Kansas can’t shoot everyone well, at least from the outside.

It has not cracked 35% of eight of its final nine matches and is not good enough from inside the arc to make up for it. Texas may have been struggling with five defeats in the last eight games, but at least it is shooting well.

Defense has been the issue, but if the Jaywax cools down and / or cannot move on the move can be a problem. Yes, Kansas leads the Big 12 to rebonding, but Texas has defensive boards and…

What is going to happen

Oh it was ugly the first time around.

Texas won Kansas back 23 of three in 84-59 in early January, and it was not at home. It won’t be him, but when the Jehawks bomb, a massive blow up.

It’s not a good road team – at least against the better Big 12 teams – and it just doesn’t do enough shooting.

Kansas vs Texas prediction, line

Texas 75, Kansas 70

Texas-2.5, RPM: 139.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3.5

