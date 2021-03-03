Kansas vs UTEP College Basketball Game Preview

UTEP Khan vs. Prediction and College Basketball Game Preview vs. Kansas Jayhawks.

Loading...

Kansas vs UTEP Broadcast

Date: Thursday, March 4

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Location: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, K.S.

Network: Big 12 Network / ESPN +

Loading...

– All CFN Fearless Predictions

Loading...

Kansas (18-8) vs UTEP (12-10) Game Preview

For the latest lines and to place bets on college basketball, Go to BetMGM

Loading...

Why will UTEP win

The Minors are on a bit of a roll, with wins over FIU and Charlotte winning four straight in the back-to-back Game Conference USA format. They do not turn the ball over enough for easy points, and when they are from three, watch out.

Loading...

It was back in mid-December, but they barely managed to play Arizona and helped by playing strong on the board in each game. Any hope of hanging around, should be decent against the Jayhawks on the glass, but…

Loading...

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas leads the Big 12 in rebels, with the defense advancing it massively over the past several weeks, and all of it paying off with a great run and a great performance, handing the only loss of the season to Baylor Is for

Loading...

The Jayhawks did not shoot well against the Bears and it did not matter – the defense made up for it. None of the three have been shooting well on this D lately – just eight of the last nine teams were able to hit more than 36% of the three from KU.

Loading...

It is a battle for UTEP to be close to 36% out of three, but even if it happens, this is not going to come to the fore.

Loading...

What is going to happen

Will Kansas retain its interest after the season-defining win over Byers? This is the last game before a long layoff before the Big 12 tournament, and the team will do what they can to gain in it, dominate and get out early.

Loading...

UTEP is just such a streak if not to focus on the jhawk, but he does not have the ability to move around, but he does not have the rebounding ability to keep or make from outside for mistakes or wrong shots.

Loading...

Kansas will not be perfect, but it will get a big second half to keep it afloat and move forward.

Loading...

Kansas vs UTEP prediction, line

Kansas 86, UTEP 67

Bet in college basketball with BetMGM

Row: Kansas-17, O / U: 134.5

Confidence of ATS out of 5: 3

Loading...

Must see rating: 1.5

5: Really think of paying for peacock, but …

1: Punky Brewster