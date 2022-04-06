Kansas’s Epic Comeback 18M – Deadline

Last night’s NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship nail-biter that saw Kansas beat North Carolina 72-69 was the most-watched NCAA Men’s Championship game ever on cable television. The Kansas-UNC game averaged 18.1 million viewers based on total audience delivery. This is a 4% increase from last year’s National Championship match between Baylor and Gonzaga.

It didn’t hurt that the No. 1 seeded Jayhawks made the biggest halftime comeback in championship game history, 3 points from the win, down 15.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports aired on TBS, TNT, and truTV, making Kansas-North Carolina the third most-watched college basketball game in cable TV history. Saturday’s UNC-Duke Final Four National Semifinal matchup,…