Kanye West, Chani Jones vacation at the luxury resort Amangiri in Utah; Kim Kardashian shares photos from her date with Pete Davidson

Rapper Kanye West and his girlfriend, Instagram model Chane Jones are currently spending time together in Utah. Taking to Instagram Stories, Channi recently shared a clip and gave a glimpse of the desert. She wrote, “Bakation (white heart emoji).” (Also Read | Kanye West’s girlfriend Chani Jones says she doesn’t talk about ex-wife Kim Kardashian: ‘We don’t talk about her’,
In another clip, she was seen riding a horse in the desert. On Monday, she posted the video in which Kanye’s song Ghost Town was heard playing in the background.
According to Page Six, the couple is staying at the luxury resort Amangiri in Canyon Point. Prices of suites in Amangiri start at $3,750 ( 2,84,863) and the range…
Read Full News