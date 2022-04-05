Kanye West pulls out of festival, says report – Orange County Register

Yeh, formerly known as Kanye West, will no longer perform at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Monday, April 4, TMZ. From,

Yeh’s departure from the bill, less than two weeks before the festival began, followed a series of events and a petition from fans.

The rapper was expected to headline the final day of the festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio on April 15-17 and April 22-24. As of 4:30 p.m. Monday, it was still listed in the lineup on Coachella’s website.

Requests for comment were neither responded to by festival promoter GoldenVoice nor representatives of the rapper or their record label.

