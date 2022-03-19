Kapil Sharma becomes food delivery rider, fan spots him and says ‘don’t tell anyone’ – Kapil Sharma fan shares picture wearing food delivery rider outfit in Bhubaneshwar tmov

ENTERTAINMENT

Looks like Kapil Sharma has changed his profession. These days Kapil Sharma is roaming the streets of Bhubaneswar as a food delivery rider. In such a situation, his fans are also getting to see him live. Kapil Sharma plays a food delivery rider in Nandita Das’s new film. He has started shooting for his new film. Now a photo of Kapil has become viral on social media.

The viral photo has been shared by Kapil Sharma’s fan on Twitter. In the photo, Kapil Sharma can be seen disguised as a food delivery rider. Kapil Sharma, wearing an orange T-shirt, is sitting on a motorbike. He has a big bag of food on his back. Also, there is a blue color helmet on the head. Kapil is standing at the signal with his bike between the vehicles.

Sharing the photo, the fan wrote, ‘Sir, I saw you live today.’ While re-sharing this photo, Kapil wrote, ‘Don’t tell anyone.’ By the way, in this photo, everyone’s eyes are fixed on Kapil Sharma. Kapil is standing among the crowd of two wheelers and everyone is looking at him. While Kapil Sharma himself seems to be immersed in deep thought.

Difficult for fans to recognize

Funny comments are also coming on this photo of Kapil Sharma. There are many users for whom it is difficult to recognize Kapil Sharma. One user wrote, ‘I was looking for Kapil in this. The Swiggy guy turned out to be Kapil. Another user wrote, ‘Have you found another job, sir?’ Another user wrote, ‘Kapil paaji doing part time job.’

A few days ago Kapil Sharma and director Nandita Das met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Kapil shared many photos of this meeting on Instagram. Also thanked the Chief Minister for the good hospitality.

The name of this new film being directed by Nandita Das has not been announced yet. Kapil Sharma will be seen as a food delivery rider in this film set in Bhubaneswar. Actress Shahana Goswami will be seen opposite Kapil Sharma. Shahana will play the role of Kapil Sharma’s wife in the film. The film is being produced by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives.

