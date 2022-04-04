Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath dance at his birthday bash, comedian tells Akshay Kumar he’s buying a house in Bandra

As Kapil Sharma turned 41, he celebrated with a black-themed birthday party which was a filled with dance, music and fun. The actor attended the party with his family, wife Ginni Chatrath and kids Anayra and Trishaan. At the outdoor birthday bash, the comedian was seen breaking into dance, as were his wife and daughter. He also cut a two-tier birthday cake.
Singer Teji Bajwa shared a video where Kapil was seen doing bhangra and also singing. “Happy Birthday to the Laughter King @kapilsharma paji. It was an honour to perform on your special day… You are the most humble and talented person I’ve come across. Congratulations to you and your family… May god bless you with long life and good health. Special thanks to @jassijasbir paji and @yasir_hussain_singer bro for lightening up…
Read Full News