Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath dance at his birthday bash, comedian tells Akshay Kumar he’s buying a house in Bandra

As Kapil Sharma turned 41, he celebrated with a black-themed birthday party which was a filled with dance, music and fun. The actor attended the party with his family, wife Ginni Chatrath and kids Anayra and Trishaan. At the outdoor birthday bash, the comedian was seen breaking into dance, as were his wife and daughter. He also cut a two-tier birthday cake.