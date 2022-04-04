Kapil Sharma Had A Grand Birthday Celebration With Wife Ginni Chatrath, Kids & His Friends In Himachal Pradesh

Kapil Sharma celebrated his birthday last night (April 2) with his friends and family in Himachal Pradesh. The comedian rang in his big in the hills with a grand birthday bash. He was accompanied by his wife Ginni Chatrath, kids Anayra and Trishaan along with his mother.

Kapil’s family can be seen enjoying the musical night whilst Sharma was also seen having a gala time singing and dancing with his close friends. Singer Jassi took to his social media account to post several pics. In the sneak peek, Kapil enthralled everyone with their singing sessions.

Bharti Singh And Haarsh Limbachiyaa Welcome A Baby Boy, Jasmin Bhasin & Other Celebs Shower Them With Wishes

Read Full News