Kapil Sharma made fun of Archana Puran Singh, said – he ate Sidhu, then… – Kapil Sharma says Archana Puran Singh devoured Navjot Singh Sidhu tmov

The popular comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ was once judged by leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. Now he is not a part of the show, even then he is mentioned in the show. There is a lot of fun between Archana Puran Singh and Kapil Sharma in the name of Sidhu.

Kapil took a jibe at Archana

A new video has surfaced in which Kapil Sharma accuses Archana Puran Singh of eating Sidhu. On hearing Kapil’s allegation, Archana was also shocked once. In the video, Kapil asks Archana Puran Singh if she knows about the celebs coming on the show. In response, Archana said yes she knows about him.

After this Kapil’s comedy started. While making fun of Archana Puran Singh, he said – he knows everything about food and drink. Don’t know how, when look at the food and drink. She ate Sidhu ji first. Shocked after hearing this from Kapil, Archana Puran Singh said- Haww. After that she starts laughing out loud. Kapil Sharma welcomes Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Ranveer Brar, who joined the show as guests.

After welcoming the guests, Kapil Sharma again makes fun of Archana Puran Singh. He says- if he invites you to his house for dinner after the show, then don’t go. When Archana asks the reason for this, Sanjeev Kapoor said – Archana will make us cook? Then Kapil says not only cooking, she will also ask you for ingredients.

This fun with the chef in The Kapil Sharma Show was quite fun. The show is well liked. Archana Puran Singh is the permanent guest of the show. Before him, Navjot Singh Siddu used to add a tinge of comedy to Kapil’s show.

