Kapil Sharma Reveals Name Of His Baby Boy, Munmun Dutta Opens Up About #MeToo Experience

Kapil Sharma Reveals Name Of His Baby Boy, Munmun Dutta Opens Up About #MeToo Experience - Tech Kashif

Kapil Sharma recently turned a year older. To mark the special occasion he got on Twitter and responded to some fans’ wishes. Neeti Mohan, who also wished Kapil, asked what he has named his son. She wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday dearest @KapilSharmaK9 Pahji. Lots of love to you and your family. Ab to baby boy ka naam bata do (sic).” Kapil responded to this writing, “Thank you Neeti. Hope ur taking well care of urself. We named him trishaan (sic).”

Kapil Sharma Finally Reveals the Name of His Baby Boy

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared the definition of beauty. She posted a transformation video on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a bathrobe. “And she gave no f***s. Not even one. And she lived happily ever after. The end. Beauty is however you choose to define it,” Priyanka wrote alongside the clip.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Redefines Beauty, Shares Transformation Video

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ trailer has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and will be released in the first week of April 2021. It has been passed without any cuts and with a U/A certificate. The total length of the trailer is 2 minutes 43 seconds.

Salman Khan-Disha Patani’s ‘Radhe’ Trailer Releasing on This Day?

Actor Govinda has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under home quarantine. The actor said he is under able medical guidance. He tested positive on Sunday morning and urged everyone who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

Govinda Tests Covid Positive, Under Home Quarantine

What’s brewing between Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal? Seems like Rekha knows it all. At the recently aired episode of Idol, yesteryear actress Rekha arrived as a special guest. Top 9 contestants performed on her songs to honour her legacy in the film industry.

Indian Idol 12: Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s Budding Romance Hinted at by Rekha

