Kapil Sharma shared the photo remembering the old days and said, ‘I got my 23 year old photo …’

Due to Corona, all the people are locked in their homes. Shooting of many star shows and films has stalled and all are with family at home. All the stars are sharing photos and videos of their old shooting days. Comedian Kapil Sharma recently shared a 23-year-old photo of him, making it difficult to identify him. This photo of Kapil is from his university days.

Sharing the same picture, Kapil wrote, ‘I got my 23 year old picture. We clicked this picture after the freedom drama ended at Guru Nanak Dev University. I removed my beard and clicked this picture. At the time, clicking on a picture was considered such a luxury that I had not even noticed that I had gum on my face that clung to my beard. I miss those days. The pocket was empty, but there was always a smile on his face. I thought I would share this picture with all of you. Hope all of you will be safe ‘.

Kapil’s smile was the same as it is today. Comedian Rajeev Thakur commented on Kapil’s post, putting it in the pocket and smiling with joy and a smile that he also made to his competing friends. What are old and golden memories? Let the show go off air a few days ago. But now Kapil is ready to comeback. Kapil will start shooting for his show after May 18.

