Kapil Sharma Show 2021 Cast, Start Date and Timings

The Kapil Sharma show departed on February 2021 from television screens. But, as a fan of it myself, I would like you all to relax because another season of the Kapil Sharma Show is all set to hit the television screens soon. Also, it would not take too long till you see your favourite characters again on the set of Kapil Sharma. Here are more details on the Kapil Sharma Show 2021 cast, start date and timings.

The show took a break mainly because the host’s (Kapil Sharma) wife delivered a baby boy and he wanted to spend some time with his family. The show has reached the top five shows of Indian television and I am sure we could give Kapil a few weeks with his off-screen family.

So, if you want to know more about the release date of this season of the famous comedy show, check out the article below. Also, know more information about the Kapil Sharma Show 2021 cast that will be present this season to make us laugh harder.

Krushna Abhishek who plays the role of Sapna, said in an interview with the ET Times- “The show is returning to TV in May. We haven’t finalised the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also. The set will go under a revamp. We will have a new set and there will be a few new additions also and I will give you good news about it soon.”

He further added- “I am missing the show a lot. Because we used to have lots of fun and we never realised how the entire day would pass so swiftly. Kapil and I discussed a lot over the phone as we both want the show to return soon.”
Speaking about the new characters, Kapil told IANS in an interview- “I am excited and happy to welcome new talent – actors and writers on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show. Looking forward to meeting the like-minded and talented individuals who have a passion for entertainment.”

So, stay in touch with our website to know more about the Kapil Sharma Show 2021 cast details and all the other shows of the television world. Also, stay safe.

