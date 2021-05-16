Kapil Sharma show fame actor Sumona Chakraborty, who is fighting a dangerous disease, said – I am unemployed and for 10 years….

Sumona Chakraborty, who became famous as the role of ‘Bhuri’ in TV’s most popular show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, rules the hearts of fans, her photos and videos on social media go viral. Meanwhile, now an emotional post by Sumona has come out. Sumona has expressed her pain in this post. Sumona says that she does not have any work right now.

He has not got any work since the Kapil Sharma show closed, which he is very upset about. The actress says that she is struggling with stage-4 endometriosis, the actress informed the fans through the post that the lockdown is very difficult.

Sumona also says that we are happy that we are living well, but at times I feel strange, Sumona Chakraborty has given a lot of information related to personal life to the fans by writing a long post, Sumona wrote That I did a workout at home today. Some days I feel gilt, because sometimes sadness is good for us.