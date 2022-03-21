Kapil Sharma Show judge Archana Puran Singh treats her maid in this way



Kapil Sharma Show is a very good show which is very much liked not only in India but all over the world. The popularity of Kapil Sharma show has increased so much that in today’s time everyone has started getting to know each and every character of this show very well. Recently, Archana Puran Singh, who played the role of a judge in The Kapil Sharma Show, has been making a lot of headlines on social media, due to which everyone has started getting to know her very well.

Actually tell you, Archana Puran Singh is being discussed a lot on social media at this time because in a video in which it is clearly being told how Archana Puran Singh behaves with the maid working in her house. Because of this, everyone is seen talking about her, so let us tell you about this video that brought Archana ji’s maid.

At this time, Archana Puran Singh has been in a lot of headlines on social media, due to which she is being discussed everywhere. Recently, a video of her is going viral in which it can be seen that how Archana ji behaves with her maid and Archana Puran Singh ji’s maid standing in front of her with folded hands with pain in her eyes. has happened

After this video went viral, she is being discussed everywhere and a question is going on in everyone’s mind that why is Archana ji maid with folded hands? Her fans are liking this video very much, let’s know why Archana ji is joining her hands.

Archana Puran Singh, who plays the judge in Kapil Sharma’s show, is currently in discussion on social media. Actually a video of him is coming out. In which it has been told that how does Archana ji behave with her maid? This is a reels video in which Archana ji speaks some such sentences to her maid. From which it is clear that Archana ji considers her maid as a member of the house, along with that her son also gives a lot of respect to Archana ji and this is the reason why she is being discussed so much these days.

