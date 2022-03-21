ENTERTAINMENT

Kapil Sharma Show judge Archana Puran Singh treats her maid in this way

Posted on


Post Views:
17,035

Kapil Sharma Show is a very good show which is very much liked not only in India but all over the world. The popularity of Kapil Sharma show has increased so much that in today’s time everyone has started getting to know each and every character of this show very well. Recently, Archana Puran Singh, who played the role of a judge in The Kapil Sharma Show, has been making a lot of headlines on social media, due to which everyone has started getting to know her very well.

Actually tell you, Archana Puran Singh is being discussed a lot on social media at this time because in a video in which it is clearly being told how Archana Puran Singh behaves with the maid working in her house. Because of this, everyone is seen talking about her, so let us tell you about this video that brought Archana ji’s maid.

Also Read : Sunny Leone tells Kapil ‘you don’t call me’ comedian gave funny answer

At this time, Archana Puran Singh has been in a lot of headlines on social media, due to which she is being discussed everywhere. Recently, a video of her is going viral in which it can be seen that how Archana ji behaves with her maid and Archana Puran Singh ji’s maid standing in front of her with folded hands with pain in her eyes. has happened

Archana Puran Singh

After this video went viral, she is being discussed everywhere and a question is going on in everyone’s mind that why is Archana ji maid with folded hands? Her fans are liking this video very much, let’s know why Archana ji is joining her hands.

Archana Puran Singh, who plays the judge in Kapil Sharma’s show, is currently in discussion on social media. Actually a video of him is coming out. In which it has been told that how does Archana ji behave with her maid? This is a reels video in which Archana ji speaks some such sentences to her maid. From which it is clear that Archana ji considers her maid as a member of the house, along with that her son also gives a lot of respect to Archana ji and this is the reason why she is being discussed so much these days.

Also Read : Kapil Sharma acted in Sunny Deol’s film Gadar, but because of this the scene was cut

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

647
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
533
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
469
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
446
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
425
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
414
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
398
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
389
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
387
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top