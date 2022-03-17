Kapil Sharma went on bike ride early morning, users said – effect of accompaniment of Akshay Kumar – Kapil Sharma early morning bike ride video akshay kumar fans react tmov

Kapil Sharma has become a fitness freak these days. Kapil has once again started focusing on his health. Along with this, he is also engaged in spending time alone these days. After working out in the gym early in the morning, now Kapil Sharma has set out on a journey with his bike. Kapil has also shared the video of this bike ride.

Kapil went on a bike ride

Kapil Sharma has shared a reel on his Instagram account. In this video, Kapil Sharma is seen riding his bullet bike. Wearing a yellow T-shirt and black pants, Kapil Sharma is enjoying his bike ride. He is wearing a black helmet for safety on his head. In the video, he can be seen riding a bike on an empty road. This video is very relaxing and seeing Kapil’s face it is clear that he is feeling quite relaxed while riding a bike.

Fans are enjoying Kapil

Kapil Sharma wrote in the caption of the video, ‘Enjoying a morning ride on my favorite bike.’ This bike ride has been done by Kapil Sharma in Bhubaneswar. Seeing Kapil’s video, some fans are also enjoying him. A fan commented, ‘Inspired by Akshay Kumar.’ Another fan wrote, ‘You got up so early? Everything is the effect of Akshay sir’s company. Some fans have also welcomed Kapil Sharma to Odisha.

Actor Darshan Kumaar went into depression after working in The Kashmir Files, the reason will surprise you

Came into discussion about Kashmir files

These days Kapil Sharma is in discussion about the promotion of the film ‘The Kashmir Files’. It was reported that Kapil and his team had refused to promote the film on their show. Many questions were raised on Kapil Sharma. In such a situation, Kapil, while answering a user’s question on Twitter, said that it is not so and people should not believe half the truth. At the same time, he had said that there is no use in explaining to those who have accepted this as true.

The Kashmir Files: Comparison of Anupam Kher with ‘Joker’ fame Heath Ledger, actor said – this is also good

On the other hand, Anupam Kher had said in a TV show that Kapil Sharma’s show is a comedy show and he did not want to promote a serious film like ‘The Kashmir Files’ on it. Anupam Kher told that he had got an invitation from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ to promote the film, but he did not think it right to promote this serious film in a comedy show. Kapil Sharma shared this statement of Anupam Kher on social media and thanked him for clearing the matter.