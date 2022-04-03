Kapil Sharma’s grand birthday celebration with wife Ginni Chatrath, kids and his friends in Himachal Pradesh; watch

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma rang in his birthday last night (April 2) with his friends and family in Himachal Pradesh. The actor celebrated his birthday in the hills and it was a rocking one.

His wife Ginni Chatrath, kids Anayra and Trishaan along with his mother can be seen enjoying a musical night. Kapil can also be seen having a gala time singing and dancing with his friends.



Singer Jassi posted several pics with Kapil as enthralled all with their singing sessions. Singer Teji Bajwa posted a video from the birthday party with a note, “Happy Birthday to the Laughter King @kapilsharma paji. It was an honour to perform on your special day… You are the most humble and talented person I’ve come across. Congratulations to you and your family… May god bless you with long life…