Kapil Sharma’s mother praises Ginni Chatrath: ‘I feel very lucky that I got a daughter-in-law like her’

Kapil Sharma’s mother Janak Rani praised her daughter-in-law Ginni Chatrath as she spoke about her son in a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12, 2018 and welcomed a daughter and a son in December 2019 and February 2021 respectively. Kapil’s mother, who also watches his show along with the audience, recently praised Ginni when she interacted with the episode’s guests- Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar and Kunal Kapoor.