Kapoor Girl: Alia Bhatt raises bar so high

A video of Janhvi KapoorHas a daughter Boney Kapoor And late actress Sridevi, who hit the internet, shows her a teaser of the upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt. The film Gangubai Kathiawadi is one of the most talked about films and is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali of Padmavat fame. Janhvi Kapoor is seen reacting to the powerful dialogues narrated by Alia Bhatt as Gangubai.

Dhadak woman Janhvi Kapoor says, “I saw Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ teaser and realized that if I knew even a little bit of acting, then bringing Alia Bhatt into this film and industry It is useless to look after. Alia Bhatt has raised the bar so high and I want to be there too.

Alia Bhatt, playing the title role of Gangubai Kathiawadi, a character based on the life of Madame of the brothel in Kamathipura, Mumbai in the 1960s, who later became one of the most feared brothel owners.

It is known news, Alia Bhatt is also part of the film RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, with Jr NTR and Ram Charan playing the lead roles, bankrolled by DVV Danayya.

