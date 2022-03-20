ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoor sisters reached the airport in nightsuit, people started class of Kareena-Karisma | Kareena-Karisma reached the airport in nightsuit, people started class

new Delhi: Bollywood’s most beautiful actor sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor recently took a ‘quick trip’ to Maldives with Natasha Poonawalla. These three celebs kept sharing pictures of this trip on their social media. At the same time, Kareena and Karisma have returned to the country after enjoying their vacation. But as soon as they came, both the sisters (Kapoor sisters) were targeted by the trollers. Because both have been spotted at the airport in nightsuits.

Kareena and Karisma seen in pajama set

In fact, some time ago, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video on Instagram. In which Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are seen at the airport with their children. Both the sisters are wearing printed pajama sets. Watch this VIDEO…

People made such comments

Now seeing their beauty in such condition, net users are not able to believe their eyes. Because Bebo (Kareena) and Lolo (Karisma), who always beat everyone with their beauty and style, are looking disorganized and sleepy. Seeing this video, one has written in the comment, ‘Pjs I came out, both of them came so hard.’ Another has written, ‘I am walking around wearing a night dress.’ Another wrote here, ‘Has she woken up from her sleep, got up from her bed and went straight to the airport?’ See some comments…

Will be seen in this film

On the work front, Kareena will soon be seen in ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Aamir Khan. Apart from ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’, Kareena also announced her OTT debut. Surprising his fans on the morning of Wednesday, March 16, he surprised everyone by announcing his new thriller film with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. The film will be directed by ‘Kahaani’ fame Sujoy Ghosh.

