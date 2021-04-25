Kapoor Wala Epi 12 *Argument and mystery* – TMT Updates

Hey all ,
Earlier than beginning the episode , There shall be no photographs for this episode.
I Don’t watch Pandian retailer however I do know the plot .Some scenes shall be imaginary of mine .I’ve proven argument scenes as , I’ve heard kathir mullai argue an excessive amount of . So Sandhya Sona additionally argue.
Recap : Sona crushes……. Sandhya will get harm ……..Priya lakshmi get harm .
Sona is available in kitchen .
Priya: Good morning Sona.
Sona : Good morning ,bhabhi. The place is Dev ?
Sandhya : He’s your husband,you need to know na the place is he .
Sona : Wonderful ,I’ll discover Dev .
Dev is available in.
Dev : Bhabhi give lunch ,I’m going to Pandian retailer . As their shall be lot of labor to deal with bhai and sooraj .
Sona : However Dev ,it’s first day after marriage ceremony.
Dev : Sona ,I informed na bhai is having plenty of work . We’ll absolutely go tomorrow for honeymoon .
Sandhya will get unhappy ,and goes to her room .
Saying Dev goes
Sona : Bhabhi , I need an seperate room with Dev.
Priya : Okay Sona . I’ll speak to Ram about it .
Sona: Okay bhabhi.
After Lunch,
Priya calls Ram .
Priya : Hello ,is your work over ?
Ram : Hmmm … Sure
Priya : Have you ever eated your lunch ?I need to speak one thing essential about Dev -sona and Sandhya – sooraj.
Ram : Slowly, slowly . I’ve eaten . You don’t fear,I’ve booked their ticket Sooraj , Sandhya in Manali and Dev – Sona in Goa .
Priya : Thank god ,you’ve dealt with every thing . I’m fearful an excessive amount of . Already all this occurred.
Priya : Another drawback is their . Sona is asking for her personal room .
Ram :We’ll see about it. Bye .
In a Secret place ,
A person and lady are seeing .
Man : That is only a deal.
Girl : Deal .
Man : I’ll get her and you’re going to get Dev .
Episode Ends .
Precap : Sameer sees sooraj consuming , honeymoon journey ,Extra issues , Sona get jealous . Who’s the mysterious man ?Sooraj Sandhya get kidnapped.
Pls inform your views in feedback .Hope you all prefer it .
It’s a straightforward guess and inform in remark.
Keep secure and hold studying FFS .
My different FF shall be uploaded quickly.
Bye
The put up Kapoor Wala Epi 12 *Argument and thriller* appeared first on TMT Updates.