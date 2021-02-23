KAR vs ISL Fantasy Prediction: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United Best Fantasy Picks for Pakistan Super League | sport

Tax vs ISL Fantasy Prediction: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United – 24 February 2021 (Karachi). Big players like Babar Azam, Alex Hales and Shadab Khan are on display.

The Karachi Kings will take on Islamabad United in the PSL 2021 league match, aka Pakistan Super League, to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan’s Premier T20 competition is finally here.

The Kings are the defending champions, and started the tournament with a win. Babar Azam is his leading batsman, while Ingram and Clarke are quite capable of supporting him. Mohammad Nabi and Daniel Christian are his all-rounders, while Aamir is their leading bowler. The Karachi Kings have a fairly decent squad in their ranks.

Islamabad United did not do well in the previous season and they started the season with a win. Alex Hales is their lead batsman, while Shadab Khan and Lewis Gregory are their main all-rounders. Hasan Ali will lead the fast bowling attack, while Ashraf also supports him. They would like to win their second consecutive game.

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The innings score on this ground is 147 runs in this PSL season.

Total Games: 4; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 0; Bats 2N d Won: ४.

Match Details:

Time:- 7.30 pm, live on Sony Six / HD

Potential XI for both sides: –

Karachi Kings – Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Aamir, Amer Yameen, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal.

Islamabad united – Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Lewis Gregory, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Squad must have 5 players

Babar Azam, Daniel Christian, Alex Hales, Shadab Khan and Joe Clarke.

KAR vs ISL team wicket-keeper

Joe Clarke (Price 8.5) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Clarke has scored 1700 T20 runs at a strike-rate of over 150, while he had a disastrous 46-run knock in the last game.

Tax vs isl Team Batsmen

Babar Azam (Price 10.5) and Colin Ingram (Price 9) Karachi Kings will have our batsmen. Azam is a world class player, and he scored 473 runs at an average of 59.12 last season. Ingram scored 258 runs in the BBL season at a strike-rate of 127.09, while he also plays PSL regularly. Both of them are technically solid players.

Alex Hales (Price 10.5) Islamabad United will have our batsmen. Hales scored 543 runs at an average of 38.79 in the recent BBL, while he was also the tournament’s highest run-scorer. He debuted PSL 2021 on a good note.

Tax vs isl Team all-rounders

Daniel Christian (Price 9) Our all-rounder will be the Karachi Kings. Christian scored 272 runs in the recent BBL season at a strike-rate of 182.55, while also taking 15 wickets in bowling. Dane took Gayle’s valuable wicket in the last game.

[Nabi didn’t bowl in the last game, and that’s why he is being ignored]

Shadab Khan (Price 9.5), Lewis Gregory (Price 9), and Muhammad Wasim Jr. (Price 8) Our all-rounder will be from Islamabad United. Khan scored 263 runs at an average of 37.57 last season, while also taking eight wickets in bowling. Wasim took three wickets on his PSL debut, while Gregory is a brilliant player and scored 49 runs with a wicket in the bowling in the last match.

Tax vs isl Team Bowlers

Mohammad Amir (Price 9) and Arshad Iqbal (Price 8) Karachi Kings will have our bowlers. Aamir took ten wickets last season, while Iqbal scored nine points. Both took four wickets in the last game.

Hasan Ali (Price 9) Islamabad United will have our bowlers. Ali took eight wickets last season, and he also bowled well in the last game.

Match Prediction: The Karachi Kings will be the favorites to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Babar Azam and Shadab Khan

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Alex Hales and Lewis Gregory

