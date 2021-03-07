KAR vs KER Fantasy Prediction: Karnataka vs Kerala Best Fantasy Pitches for Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Quarter-Finals | sport

KAR vs KER Fantasy Prediction: Karnataka vs Kerala – 8 March 2021 (Delhi). Devdutt Padikkal, Robin Uthappa and Manish Pandey are the players to watch out for in this game.

Karnataka will take on Kerala in the quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, which will be played at the Palam-A ground in Delhi.

Batting for Karnataka, Devdutt Padikkal and R Samarth have been excellent, while Gopal and Krishna have been their leading bowlers. Kerala played an aggressive brand of cricket in the league stage, and they are a threatening team. Sanju Samson will miss the game for Kerala, while Manish Pandey will return for Karnataka. Both teams won four of their five matches in the league-stages, and this promises to be an entertaining affair.

Pitch report – The pitch should favor the batsmen in this game.

Match Details:

Time:- 9:00 AM IST, live on Hotstar

Potential XI for both sides: –

Karnataka – R. Samarth, Devadatta Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Sharath BR, Abhimanyu Mithun, Krishnappa Gautam, Shreyas Gopal, Jagdish Suchit, Vishak Vijay Kumar, Prasidh Krishna.

Kerala – Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Vatsal Govind, Sachin Baby, Mohammad Azharuddin, Jalaj Saxena, MD Nidhesh, S Sreesanth, Akshay Chandran, Salman Nizar, Faisal Phanos.

Squad must have 5 players

Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Robin Uthappa, S. Sreesanth and Shreyas Gopal.

KAR vs KER team wicket-keeper

Mohammad Azharuddin (Price 8.5) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Azhar has scored 88 runs in the tournament, and he will be the best player in this category in the absence of Sanju Samson.

KAR vs KER Team Batsmen

Devdutt Padikkal (Price 10.5), Manish Pandey (Price 9.5), and R Samarth (Price 9) We will have our batsmen from Karnataka. Devdutt has scored 572 runs in the tournament at a tremendous average of 190.66, while Samarth has scored 413 runs at an average of 137.66. Pandey scored 525 runs at an average of 105.00 last season, while he was playing his first game Vijay Hazare in 2021. Manish was the highest run-scorer in the last season, while the highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament at Pedicale.

Robin Uthappa (value 9.5) and Vatsal Govind (value 9) We will have Kerala batsmen. Uthappa has scored 375 runs in the competition at an average of 93.75, while Govind has scored 200 runs at an average of 200. Both have been outstanding in the tournament so far.

KAR vs KER Team all-rounders

Shreyas Gopal (Price 8.5) Our all-rounder from Karnataka will be. Gopal is bowling well and has taken ten wickets in the tournament with an economy of 4.96.

Jalaj Saxena (Price 9) Our all-rounder from Kerala will be. Saxena is an experienced campaigner, and has taken eight wickets off the ball, while he is a middle-order lower-order batsman.

KAR vs KER Team Bowlers

S. Sreesanth (Price 9) We will have Kerala bowlers. Sreesanth has been in a fire and has taken 13 wickets with an economy of 5.46.

Abhimanyu Mithun (Price 9) and Prisidh Krishna (Price 8.5) We will have bowlers from Karnataka. Krishna has taken ten wickets in the tournament, while Mithun has taken eight wickets. These two are wicket takers.

Match Prediction: Karnataka will be the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Devdutt Padikkal and Manish Pandey

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Robin Uthappa and R Samarth

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

All our selections are based on an in-depth and subtle analysis of the players pitching in the match, a basis for pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.