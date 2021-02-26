KAR vs MUL Fantasy Prediction: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans best fantasy choice for Pakistan Super League | sport

Kara vs Mul Fantasy Prediction: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans – 27 February 2021 (Karachi). Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam are the best fantasy pics of the game.

Multan Sultans in the Karachi Kings PSL 2021 league match, aka Pakistan Super League, which will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan’s Premier T20 competition is finally here.

The Kings are the defending champions, and have won one of their two matches this season. Babar Azam is their leading batsman, while Sharjeel also scored a century in the last game. Mohammad Nabi and Daniel Christian are his all-rounders, while Arshad Iqbal is bowling well. The Karachi Kings have a fairly decent squad in their ranks.

Multan Sultans won their last game after losing two games on the trot. Mohammad Rizwan is on top in his game, while Vince and Maqsood are also batting well. Carlos Brathwaite is bowling brilliantly, while Qadir and Dhani are also supporting him.

Match Details:

Time:- 2.30 PM, Live on Sony Six / HD

Potential XI for both sides: –

Karachi Kings – Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi, Daniel Christian, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Aamir, Amer Yameen, Waqas Maqsood, Arshad Iqbal.

Multan sultan – Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan, James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Carlos Brathwaite, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Shahnawaz Dhani.

Squad must have 5 players

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Carlos Brathwaite, Mohammad Nabi and Arshad Iqbal.

Kara vs Mul team wicket-keeper

Mohammad Rizwan (Price 10) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Rizwan scored 198 runs at an average of 98.50 in the recent T20I series against South Africa, while he has scored 188 runs at PSL 2021 at an average of 62.67.

Tax vs mull Team Batsmen

Babar Azam (Price 10.5) and Sharjeel Khan (Price 8.5) Karachi Kings will have our batsmen. Azam is a world class player, and he scored 473 runs at an average of 59.12 last season. Sharjeel is an aggressive opener, and scored a brilliant century in the last game. The two opened the innings together for the Kings.

James Vince (Price 9.5) and Sohaib Maqsood (Price 8.5) Multan Sultans will be our batsmen. Vince scored 537 runs in the BBL at an average of 38.36, while he has scored 105 runs in PSL 2021. Maqsood scored 393 runs in the National T20 Cup 2020 at a strike-rate of 167.94, while he scored 99 in the PSL this season. . Both of them are good batsmen.

Tax vs mull Team all-rounders

Daniel Christian (value 9) and Mohammad Nabi (value 9) Karachi Kings will have our all-rounders. Christian scored 272 runs in the recent BBL season at a strike-rate of 182.55, while also taking 15 wickets in bowling. Nabi is a veteran of over 4000 T20 runs, while he has also taken 272 wickets. Both are quality all-rounders, and they have been good in the PSL this year.

Carlos Brathwaite (Price 8.5) We will have an all-rounder from Multan Sultans. Brathwaite took 16 wickets in the recent BBL, while he has taken four wickets so far in PSL 2021.

Tax vs mull Team Bowlers

Mohammad Amir (Price 9) and Arshad Iqbal (Price 8) Karachi Kings will have our bowlers. Aamir had taken ten wickets in the previous season, while Iqbal had taken nine wickets. In PSL 2021, Iqbal has taken four wickets, while Aamir has scored a pair.

Osman Qadir (Price 8.5) Multan Sultans will be our bowlers. Qadir has taken 12 T20I wickets in six matches, while he has taken a few wickets in PSL 2021.

Match Prediction: The Karachi Kings will be the favorites to win the game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + James Vince and Mohammad Nabi

