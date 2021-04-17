Karan Johar did something similar after ‘Dostana 2’ controversy, Karthik Aryan’s fans will be shocked

On the day gone by, actor Karthik Aryan and producer-director Karan Johar have been in numerous dialogue in regards to the movie Dostana 2. After a day’s information, an official announcement was lastly made by Dharma Productions that the movie will probably be a recording of Dostana 2. However after this, Karan Johar has completed one thing that followers of Karthik Aryan won’t like in any respect.

Karan unfollowed Karthik

Truly, Karan Johar has just lately unfollowed Karthik Aryan on Instagram, whereas earlier Karan and Karthik used to observe one another. On the identical time, the opposite side on this matter is that Karthik Aryan continues to be following Karan Johar on Instagram.

Dharma Productions Submit

Tell us that final night, Dharma Productions launched an official assertion on social media about Dostana 2. The put up wrote, ‘Because of skilled circumnstances, we’ve got determined that we’ll keep dignified silence. We’ll do the casting of Dostana 2 once more. Whose path is Colin DeCunha. Please look ahead to the official announcement.

Kangana’s tweet

Considerably, after the put up of Dharma Productions final night, Kangana Ranaut additionally tweeted on this matter. Kangana wrote in her tweet, “Karthik has accomplished such a protracted journey on his personal and on his personal he’ll proceed it even additional. My plea to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang to depart him alone, don’t fall behind him like Sushant in order that he has to hold himself. Let the vultures depart him alone and let the cindy nepose get misplaced…. Karthik, you don’t want to be afraid of those chillers. These individuals are speaking about sustaining dignified silence after doing dangerous articles and making bulletins that make your perspective dangerous. These folks additionally unfold related tales about drug dependancy and irresponsible perspective about Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kartik has come this far on his personal, on his personal he’ll proceed to take action, solely request to papa jo and his nepo gang membership is please depart him alone like Shushant don’t go after him and drive him to hold himself. Go away him alone you vultures, get misplaced chindi nepos… https://t.co/VJioWHk38i – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 16, 2021

Rajkumar Rao and Vicky Kaushal’s identify forward

Vicky Kaushal and Rajkumar Rao’s identify are coming to the forefront after Karthik Aryan was faraway from Dostana 2, in response to a report by ETimes. It’s being advised that Rajkummar Rao was the primary selection for the movie. On the identical time, his identify is being thought-about once more. On the identical time, Vicky’s identify can also be in dialogue.