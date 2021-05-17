ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Kundra shares a video of Cyclone Tauktae hitting the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in Silvassa

Telly Updates

Several television shoots have been affected by Cyclone Tauktae. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s which is being shot in Silvassa, like others were also affected by the Cyclone.

Karan Kundrra, who essays the role of Ranveer, shared videos of the destruction caused by the cyclone on the sets in Silvasa. The crew had to run indoors along with the equipment because of the strong winds and rain outside. Check out the video on this link.

https://www.instagram.com/etimes_tv/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=6f209a4e-05a9-436c-8f17-d127bf056202

While several television celebs shared messages requesting people to stay indoors and safe Rohit Bose Roy also asked everyone to ‘stay safe’ and ‘be home’. He also shared a view of his balcony filled with rainwater.

Patiala Babesa fame Ashnoor Kaur tweeted, “It’s rainingggg #MumbaiRains.” She further wrote, “However, kindly stay safe guys! May god be kindFolded hands #CycloneTauktae.”

Swapnil

Namaste, I am a Blogger and a Voice Artist. Born with a flair to play with words, I invigorate feelings through thoughts, woven with words for the world to imbibe.

