Karan Kundrra: Anusha might have moved on, but I have not – TMT Updates

Karan Kundrra who’s absent from fiction reveals for greater than three years talked about his returne to TMT soaps with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in a latest interview with BT. Speaking about his break and his workstyle, he says, “I used to be busy with OTT tasks and movies. Additionally, I prefer to take breaks in between two reveals to start out with a recent method. Whenever you play a personality for too lengthy, it turns into boring. One ought to by no means overrun the lifetime of a personality and a present. I don’t need to commit myself to a brand new challenge, after which not be capable of do the rest for years.”

He provides, “It’s true that YRKKH has been operating for 12 years, however for me, my journey on the present began just lately. The perfect half is that my monitor gained’t be dragged. I desire to be a part of a present for a particular interval after which take up one thing new.”

In the meantime, on the non-public entrance, he was within the information earlier this yr after his ex-girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar, accused him of dishonest on her. Karan says, “I’ve remained silent out of respect for the connection and I want to preserve it that method. At this level, I’m additionally fascinated about two households. I, too, can flip round and say numerous issues, however that’s not me. What she shared was her perspective. Generally, I begin laughing after I hear issues. I don’t know what could make somebody so hateful in the direction of one other particular person. We shared a ravishing relationship for three-and-a-half years. I’ve learnt quite a bit from Anusha, and I’ve numerous respect for her and her household. How is it that these allegations are being levelled towards me when there’s a growth on my skilled entrance? Why hasn’t another particular person, who I’ve been in a relationship with, ever accused me of one thing as critical as this?”

When requested what precisely went improper between them, he stated “In line with me, we break up up over a yr in the past. There are numerous issues to be thought of in a relationship. As people, all of us have totally different approaches in the direction of life. We have been head over heels in love and even sacrificed quite a bit for one another. We tried laborious to work it out, however sadly, in useless. However, what issues is the way you cope with issues. I’m a non-confrontational particular person, and I don’t consider in belittling individuals or attacking their confidence. I desire trying on the optimistic facet of life and need to concentrate on my work,”

BT just lately reported that Anusha has discovered love in actor Jason Shah. When requested if he has moved on too, he stated “I’m single. I don’t assume I’ve recovered but. My household, childhood finest associates and associates within the metropolis have tried their finest to set me up with somebody, nevertheless it’s laborious to get right into a relationship for the time being. Had it been 10 years in the past, I might have instantly entered one other relationship, however you mature with time. I’m glad that I’m again to being near my household,”

Karan is damage by Anusha’s allegations, and provides. “If I didn’t matter to her, she wouldn’t have accomplished it. Anger can also be an expression of affection. Once I see my popularity getting tarnished, and really feel like presenting my facet of the story, I realise that gusse mein bhi kahin na kahin pyaar hello hoga. I hope that in the future when all of this anger is over, and we’re not hurting anymore, we’ll discuss it. Simply because I haven’t stated something, doesn’t imply that I’m not affected. She could have moved on, however I’ve not,”

Karan is true now centered on his work and says, “It’s certainly a duty, however on the identical time, it feels good to be able the place individuals place a lot belief in you. I shall be very completely happy if the numbers go up, however I’ve by no means been part of the rat race and therefore, I don’t take any stress. As an artiste, I ought to take pleasure in what I’m doing. All I would like is to do higher than my earlier efficiency.”